From garbage to greenery, Kwazakhele youth transform illegal dumpsite

A group of Kwazakhele youth are hoping their efforts to remember June 16 last much longer than one day.

Lunga Zokufa is among the youth in Ward 22 who decided to clean and convert an illegal rubbish dump into a garden as part of their celebration of youth day.

He said they had started cleaning the area in Mangcu Street last week but chose to continue and complete the work on June 16 due its significance in the fight of the youth.

“As the youth of this area we decided to take back our community which has been polluted with garbage dumped illegally.

“Our area is surrounded by churches, schools and creches. We’ve noted that the filth in this area could affect the children who go to the schools here and community members,” he said.