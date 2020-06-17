Sentencing proceedings postponed for convicted murderer
Sentencing proceedings in the matter involving a Helenvale man convicted on a litany of charges, including murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, were put on hold on Wednesday as no court interpreter was available.
Walter Williams, 22, was convicted on Monday on 10 charges including contravening the prevention of organised crime act in that he was found to be an active member of a criminal gang known as the Nice Time Bozzas (NTB)...
