Bheki Cele on GBV: 'It's not fair to say police are not acting'
Police minister Bheki Cele has remained firm on his stance that law enforcement officials are doing their job when it comes it arresting perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV).
Cele was speaking to Newzroom Afrika when he addressed the backlash against his department.
Many South Africans have criticised the vigour with which Cele and his police force have enforced lockdown regulations, but say the same is not done for victims and survivors of GBV.
Cele has insisted “police are responding”.
“Officers have responded and arrests have been made. Beyond arresting people, what else can police do?" he asked.
In an interview with eNCA over the weekend, Cele said GBV is a societal issue.
He said: “Most of the time, things are suspected before they are reported.”
He said in the recent incidents of GBV in SA that have grabbed the country's attention, most of the victims knew their attackers.
Cele said it was “up to all of us” to work on preventing GBV.