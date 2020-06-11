Missing: Covid-19 patient

PREMIUM

An elderly Covid-19 positive patient has disappeared from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation unit and his livid family are firmly pointing the finger at a security guard.



John Doch, 73, who lives in Graaff-Reinet, was driven by ambulance to the stadium at 9pm last Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.