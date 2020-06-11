Dear govt, Mzansi wants answers and action over GBV: 'We are tired & our hearts are heavy'
Thousands of South Africans have taken to Twitter to appeal to the government to provide answers and action over gender-based violence in SA.
The murders of three women have come under the spotlight in the past few days.
Tshegofatso Pule, who was pregnant, was stabbed and found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.
Naledi Phangindawo was hacked to death with an axe in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay. A 34-year-old man handed himself over to police.
A 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death and dumping her body in a veld.
The woman's body was discovered by a passer-by.
On social media calls for justice have grown as thousands rally against GBV in SA.
My heart is heavy 💔 How many of us need to suffer such brutal deaths before enough is enough??? We are tired! What more needs to happen for the South African government to take action? I an not okay... WE are not okay😔 #TshegofatsoPule— Babes weSPORT (@ItsbabsieK) June 10, 2020
South African Government treat us like a stepfather #PutSouthAfricansFirst— Mr Universe (@zoomunivers) June 10, 2020
Tshegofatso’s death is a sign that we live with Animals. We ought to be outraged. It’s bad. While we are fighting racism we need to equally fight gender based violence.— Nicolette Mashile (@ImcocoMash) June 11, 2020
I could go on for days. To summarize: we need more mental health support for ALL kids. We need more shelters for ALL women. We need to tackle misogyny at its base to eliminate gender-based violence. Shockingly, we can do all of these things without taking away anyone’s rights.— Émanuel (@uhmanyel) June 11, 2020
Today I woke up with a lot of anger. For ENDLESS gender based violence. Anger for thugs trespassing and potentially endangering us. I’m so disgusted.— S’phalaphala Sase Kasi (@Sphalaphala_SA) June 11, 2020
RAISE A BOY TO RESPECT A GIRL— K₩ANDA (@iam_stoic) June 11, 2020
Evil triumphs when Good Men do nothing,
✋Stop Gender Based Violence
I still don’t understand why we are not Protesting for Gender Based Violence. This is crazy honestly— Solange' (♥♥, (@CeeBoo_R) June 11, 2020