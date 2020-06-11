News

Dear govt, Mzansi wants answers and action over GBV: 'We are tired & our hearts are heavy'

By Jessica Levitt - 11 June 2020
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in a piece of veld on Monday.
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in a piece of veld on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Thousands of South Africans have taken to Twitter to appeal to the government to provide answers and action over gender-based violence in SA.

The murders of three women have come under the spotlight in the past few days.

Tshegofatso Pule, who was pregnant, was stabbed and found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Naledi Phangindawo was hacked to death with an axe in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay. A 34-year-old man handed himself over to police.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death and dumping her body in a veld.

The woman's body was discovered by a passer-by.

On social media calls for justice have grown as thousands rally against GBV in SA.

Latest Videos

Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest today
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest today

Most Read

X