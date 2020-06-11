Private hospital group complains about R16k government rate for Covid patients

At least one private hospital group has expressed concern over the sustainability of its business if the R16,000 critical care daily rate proposed by the government to care for critical Covid-19 patients is applied over an extended period.

The Life HealthCare group told parliament on Wednesday that the R16,156 per bed for state patients to be treated at private hospitals when there was no space at government hospitals was below the cost-to-recovery rate and was not sustainable.

Addressing MPs' questions during a joint meeting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces' health oversight committees, the group's Matthew Prior said the figure was a blended rate across ICU and high care and was a daily rate.

“It includes VAT, it includes the nurse, the bed and all the stock that is used.”

He said they had shared some data with the department of health around the utilisation of stock and this was a pure cost to Life HealthCare, and the company did not make any margin on the utilisation of stock in its hospitals.

“We remain concerned that this is not really on a cost-to-recovery basis, it's below that and we would face sustainability challenges for our organisation should this rate persist for any extended period of time,” he said.