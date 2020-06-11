Covid-19 cases climb by more than 3,100 as SA passes 1-million test mark

There are now 58,568 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

This was an increase of 3,157 cases from the 55,421 announced on Wednesday night.

Mkhize also announced another milestone in the country's fight against Covid-19, with more than 1 million tests now having been cone.

"1,028,399 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 29,999 were conducted since the last report [Wednesday]," he said.