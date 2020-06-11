Banyana expectations high after World Cup debut
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the bar has been raised as people now expect more from the women’s national soccer team since taking part in the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France...
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the bar has been raised as people now expect more from the women’s national soccer team since taking part in the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.