Dlamini-Zuma had to be 'swift' when banning cigarettes, lawyer tells court

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is within her powers to make regulations which prohibit the sale of tobacco products during the state of disaster.

This was one of the submissions made by Dlamini-Zuma's counsel, Marumo Moerane SC, in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Moerane was responding to an application brought by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which wants the court to review and set aside regulations passed by the minister prohibiting the sale of tobacco and related products.

One of the arguments from Fita is that the medical information available to the minister at the time she passed the regulation on April 29 did not show that the use of tobacco increased the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The state has a duty to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease, to reduce the burden to the health system,” Moerane said.

Moerane said this duty was particularly acute in a pandemic situation the country found itself in.