Upliftment of emerging East Cape filmmakers takes centre stage

Eastern Cape emerging filmmakers have been called to apply for the Eastern Cape Film Festival’s #EC10 legacy project, which seeks to empower and mentor 10 selected filmmakers in a bid to improve the quality of productions from the province.

Founder Nceba Mqolomba said the 10 filmmakers would be incubated and teamed up with skilled mentors to help them develop story ideas into credible productions.

He said the EC Film Fest had partnered with Encounters International Documentary Festival, one of the oldest film festivals in Africa.

“#EC10 is a fitting follow-up to a 2019 project, EC100, which saw the screening of 100 locally produced films in communities across the Eastern Cape.

“What campaigns like EC100 have revealed is that the quality of local productions is lacking.

“This [project] seeks to strengthen skills and capabilities of local filmmakers yielding improved and superior quality productions,” Mqolomba said.

Emerging filmmakers are invited to submit a story idea to ec10@ecfilmfestival.co.za for consideration.

“We will be open to receive submissions for the rest of June.

“The second step, in July, will be selecting the 10 filmmakers to attend the Encounters online festival and, lastly, a mentor will be assigned to each project,” Mqolomba said.

Mentors would be there to guide the development of the story idea, putting in place the relevant processes that go into producing a film of good quality.

This would begin in August, Mqolomba said.