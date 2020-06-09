Zwide school closed due to possible Covid-19 case

Despite being ready to accept pupils on the first day of the reopening of schools on Monday, Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School opted not to.

In a letter circulated to parents on Monday, the Zwide school said it had “received some disturbing news” which forced it to keep its gates closed.

EFF MPL Litha Zibula said he went to the school to check on its readiness for the reopening of classrooms for matrics.

According to Zibula he was informed by the principal, Thanduxolo Nqolose, that the school was still closed because a teacher had apparently tested positive for the coronavirus.