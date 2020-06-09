Eastern Cape health staff allegedly told to stay silent about testing positive for Covid-19 - report

Health workers in the Eastern Cape are allegedly being told by managers not to reveal their positive Covid-19 status in case this leads to their colleagues staying away from work.

At least two people — one a nurse and the other a driver — have allegedly been told to keep their status hidden, but the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has claimed such cases are widespread in the province.

The nurse and driver work at the Butterworth and Tafalofefe hospitals.

A source at Butterworth Hospital told DispatchLIVE a colleague in the maternity ward was told not to report her positive status.

“We are told not to tell our colleagues about our results. These senior officials are desperate to hide this while people are dying,” said the source.

Six other health workers in the Butterworth Hospital maternity ward have tested positive for the virus, though it is believed they were not infected by their colleague.

Since Friday, staff in the maternity ward have refused to work.

“We want this entire maternity ward to be deep-cleaned and decontamination must be done. If we have seven workers who are positive, what about the mothers who gave birth? What about those infants? Are they safe?”