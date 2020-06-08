News

Every province now has a Covid-19 death, as fatalities climb to 998

By TimesLIVE - 08 June 2020
SA's Covid-19 cases climbed to 48,285 on Sunday night.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Mpumalanga has recorded its first Covid-19 death, meaning that every single province in SA now has at least one fatality from the respiratory illness.

The death was confirmed in a statement from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday night.

Mkhize also confirmed that there were an additional 45 deaths since the figures were released on Saturday - including the one in Mpumalanga - taking the total fatalities across the country to 998.

"As of today [Sunday], the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 48,285," Mkhize said.

This was a 2,312 increase of cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The figures were based on 920,064 total tests, of which 28,395 were conducted since Saturday's report.

The deaths per province were provided on Sunday as:

  • Western Cape - 774;
  • Eastern Cape - 101;
  • KZN - 61;
  • Gauteng - 47;
  • Free State - 9;
  • Limpopo - 3;
  • Mpumalanga - 1;
  • Northern Cape - 1; and
  • North West - 1

