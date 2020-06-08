Politics

Municipality wants to claw back arrears through electricity purchases

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 June 2020

Saddled with a staggering R4.84bn in unpaid bills, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to recover the money from account defaulters with each of their prepaid electricity purchases.

The city has proposed reintroducing the set-off policy by taking a percentage each time a ratepayer whose account is in arrears buys electricity...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Back to school: Can the school year in South Africa be saved?
The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa

Most Read

X