Municipality wants to claw back arrears through electricity purchases

PREMIUM

Saddled with a staggering R4.84bn in unpaid bills, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to recover the money from account defaulters with each of their prepaid electricity purchases.



The city has proposed reintroducing the set-off policy by taking a percentage each time a ratepayer whose account is in arrears buys electricity...

