Municipality wants to claw back arrears through electricity purchases
Saddled with a staggering R4.84bn in unpaid bills, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to recover the money from account defaulters with each of their prepaid electricity purchases.
The city has proposed reintroducing the set-off policy by taking a percentage each time a ratepayer whose account is in arrears buys electricity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.