Seven bust 'en route to CIT heist' in Mpumalanga

In the second takedown, another vehicle was intercepted about 20km from the targeted post office and three people travelling in a Toyota bakkie were arrested on the N4 highway.

They were found in possession of three firearms, according to Naidoo.

In the final and simultaneous takedown, another VW Polo was intercepted by an Ekurhuleni team in which two suspects were arrested.

“They were found with rounds of live ammunition for heavy calibre weapons as well as a set of Free State number plates hidden under one of the seats of the car,” said Naidoo.

The suspects, between 28 and 45 years old, were expected to appear in court soon.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

“The proactive response to dealing with serious and violent crimes is what the SAPS strives towards”, said Sitole.

Naidoo said the suspects were likely to face charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and/or possession of vehicles that are suspected to be stolen.