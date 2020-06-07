Zimbabwe searching for more than 100 people who escaped from quarantine facilities

The Zimbabwe government has released a wanted persons list of individuals that escaped from quarantine centres as the country’s Covid-19 positive cases inch closer to 300.

The list has 48 people, some of whom gave fake addresses. Zimbabwe’s information secretary Nick Mangwana said because they broke the law they should be apprehended.

“Absconding from a quarantine centre is breaking the law,” he said.

In total 150 people have escaped from quarantine centres. Only 23 have so far been apprehended and fined R150 (ZW$500).

Last week Covid-19 cases in the country broke the 200 barrier and accelerated to 279, with 33 recoveries and four deaths as of Saturday. The ministry of health and childcare noted that more than 90% of the cases were detected in quarantine centres housing returning citizens based in SA, Botswana and the UK.