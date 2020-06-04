Three arrested after pistols found in Missionvale

Three people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday after police found four firearms at two houses in Missionvale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 4.15am, members of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit, the flying squad and officers from the Algoa Park SAPS acted on information received about firearms at a house in Arcadian Street.

Three 9mm pistols were found in the house and three suspects aged 14, 18 and 27 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

While on the scene, officials heard the sound of a firearm being cocked from a house on the opposite side of the road.

They instantly reacted and found seven occupants in the house.

A 9mm pistol was found on the roof of the house.

A docket was opened for further investigation, Naidu said.

Of the firearms recovered, two were reported stolen — one in Mount Road in June 2012 and the other in Port Alfred in February 1996.

While ownership of the other two was yet to be established, all of them had been sent for ballistics for testing.

The adult suspects were detained while the 14-year-old was released into his guardian’s custody, Naidu said.

They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court soon.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the teams for the arrests and confiscations.

“In our efforts to turn the tide and save innocent lives, the seizure and confiscation of illegal firearms is a priority in certain hotspot areas.

“We will continue in our endeavours to remove illegal firearms from circulation as they are being used to commit serious and violent crimes.

“We appreciate the community’s assistance in providing information and urge them to continue to do so as we remain resolute in reducing the proliferation of illegal firearms,” Patekile said.