Nasal oxygen treatment instead of ventilators sees Covid-19 recoveries at hospital in Cape Town

Cloete said 114 high care patients at Tygerberg, representing about 70% of high care patients at the hospital, were placed on high-flow nasal oxygen after meeting certain criteria for the treatment. He said that 70% of these people recovered from the disease.

“The experience of our team at Tygerberg was right at the beginning our first six Covid-19 patients that were admitted to critical care, all six were admitted for what is called early ventilation because at the time that was the recommended mode of treatment,” he said.

“What happened is all six of those patients died. At that time there was the first emerging studies of critical care success by using high flow nasal oxygen,” he said.

“So, the team at Tygerberg decided that the next seven patients that came in for critical care were placed on high-flow nasal oxygen. Six out of the seven recovered. That was a huge turnaround for the team at Tygerberg,” said Cloete.

The province has the highest number of infections in the country and had 601 Covid-19 related deaths and 10,267 active cases by Wednesday.

Cloete said that since liquor stores were reopened on Monday there had been an increase in alcohol-related trauma cases at hospitals. These cases were now competing for ICU beds with Covid-19 patients.

Premier Alan Winde pleaded with the public to use alcohol responsibly to lower the burden on hospitals.

Winde said a decision to ration testing in the province to people older than 55 and who suffered from chronic illnesses was made due to the shortage of testing kits and the 28,000 test results backlog in the province.