Linen shortages due to go-slow at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals hits admissions

A dispute between unions and management at Livingstone and Provincial hospitals has now trickled down to patients, with some turned away over the past few days.

A doctor at Provincial Hospital in Port Elizabeth, who asked not to be named, said staff had stopped washing linen and, without bedding, patients could not be admitted.

Union members, however, said it was not a case of members refusing to wash linen but rather staff shortages that were causing problems.

On Wednesday, health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department was aware that workers were on a go-slow, something that was of great concern in light of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The dispute centres around personal protective equipment (PPE) and also, according to Nehawu Nelson Mandela Bay secretary Sweetness Stokwe, because non-clinical staff had been told that they would not be paid overtime from June 1.

Hospital management and unions were locked in meetings for the better part of Wednesday.

A patient activist at Livingstone Hospital said the laundry issue had been going on for some time and the Igazi Foundation — a haematological services NGO based at Provincial Hospital — had been asked to foot its own laundry bill and obtain its own PPE.

PPE in the Bay has been a thorny issue since the spread of the coronavirus, with constant protests, staff go-slows and claims that hospital management was keeping back PPE.

Eastern Cape provincial command council chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane said in a report, released on Tuesday night, that 191 health workers from the public and private sector had tested positive for the coronavirus, 71 of them from the metro.