MPs unhappy with 'reckless' De Lille's plan to close infrastructure agency

MPs across political party lines were united this week in their anger at public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille for her unanimous decision to shut down the Independent Development Trust (IDT), the state agency responsible for delivering social infrastructure.

The entity has been struggling to pay salaries and had to be bailed out by De Lille's department several times since last year.

It is also facing numerous litigation claims for poor performance, project cost escalation, time delays and quality.

De Lille wrote to the trust in March this year saying the failure of the board and executive management over time to address ongoing concerns regarding the agency's financial viability and governance amounted to a breach of fiduciary duties.

She revealed in that letter that since her appointment mid-2019, IDT management had requested R29.9m from her department in order to meet its obligations such as salary payments.