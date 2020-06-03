Debate over traditional slaughter under level 3

To slaughter or not to slaughter? The question has caused confusion between the government, traditional experts and cultural practitioners over the level 3 regulations that kicked in on Monday.



Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s office told HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE on Friday that slaughtering livestock was not allowed under level 3, prompting traditional expert Loyiso Nqevu to ask how indigenous people would in that case be able to perform and uphold their beliefs.



Most Xhosa rituals and ceremonies require a cow, goat or sheep to be slaughtered.



Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa told DispatchLIVE on Tuesday: “We are looking into that, but we are guided by the command council.

“Minister Dlamini-Zuma speaks on behalf of the council when it comes to regulation. But we have come across people who raised issue with that.



“I am sure we will be able to put it on the table of cabinet.

“For now, you can take minister Dlamini-Zuma’s stance.”



