200 Eastern Cape health workers positive for Covid-19

The exposed staff are not receiving a “danger allowance” and they have been warned to keep quiet about these concerns, said the nurse.

“We are scattered in different locations and [management] asked us not to talk about this matter to anyone, especially the media.

“Our infection prevention specialist, whose main concern is saving PPE and saving costs, said the staff are not a concern, our concern is the patients.

“And some staff members who tested positive remained in their communities for several days until accommodation for isolation was provided.”

A Covid-19 patient at Life Beacon Bay, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had the worst experience at St Dominic's on Saturday when healthcare workers blatantly ignored him.

“I think we arrived at St Dominic's at about 7am and we waited until 3pm. We stayed outside all that time,” he said.

“We waited for an hour at St Dominic's before the paramedics decided to take me to Life East London Private Hospital, but there we also didn't receive the welcome we were hoping for.

“So they took me to Life Beacon Bay, and here I waited four hours to get a swab test. Then after that I had to wait another four hours to get a bed allocated to me.

“I was in pain all that time, and mind you I have Covid-19,” said the patient.