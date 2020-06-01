'It feels like Freedom Day': Soweto resident after buying booze

There was jubilation as customers queued to buy alcohol on day one of lockdown level 3 in Thokoza Park, Soweto, on Monday.

Hundreds of people headed to Supa store, forming long queues after having gone nearly two months without legally being able to purchase liquor.

Some shoppers maintained social distancing, others conversed and clapped hands.

Bandile Khoza was among the first customers to a pack of ciders and vodka. He said he had queued since 5am.

Customers had their temperatures taken and hands sanitised at the entrance to the shop.