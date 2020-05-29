Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA increased by 1,837 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

This means that there are now 29,240 confirmed cases across SA, with the Western Cape (18,906 — or 64.6%) still the epicentre.

Mkhize said that there were also an additional 34 deaths recorded, taking the death toll to 611.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Friday.