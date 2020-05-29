John Steenhuisen questions 'bizarre' level 3 regulations - 'you can gather, but no haircut, or cigarettes?'

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Thursday announced new regulations which would apply to the eased lockdown on June 1.

Earlier in the week, president Cyril Ramaphosa said churches would reopen from next week, though under strict conditions which include that congregants must wear masks, social distancing must be observed and that only a limited number of people may gather at a time.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said there were ongoing discussions between the government and the beauty industry to find safer ways in which they could trade.

Steenhuisen questioned the new regulations, saying it was 'bizarre” that regulations on gatherings had been amended while others had not.

“So you can gather in a confined space with 49 other people but you cannot have your haircut, go to the beach, or go to a park or smoke a cigarette? Bizarre ..." he wrote on social media.