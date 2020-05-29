It’s confirmed! Zenande Mfenyana is having a baby girl

After teasing the TL on the gender of her baby, actress Zenande Mfenyana has confirmed she's having a baby girl.

The actress shared the news of her pregnancy on Mother's Day with gorgeous underwater snaps and left everyone broody AF on the socials.

Since revealing that she was an expectant mother, Zenande has been hinting on the gender of her baby.

Just last week, the actress shared a tweet alluding how she SBWL'd a full day at the spa before her "ballerina's" arrival.