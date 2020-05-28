Those yet to receive Covid-19 relief grants have to wait a while longer

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has asked recipients who have not received their R350 Covid-19 relief grant payment for May to wait a little longer.

This comes after frustrated recipients questioned why the agency issued a payment schedule for its other grants in June, instead of first addressing the burning issue of payments for this month.

The R350 social relief grant is meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens during the lockdown.

Addressing the issue, Sassa told those who have not received payments that they may have to wait a little longer.