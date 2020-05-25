Covid cases don’t mean schools have to close

The closure of schools, in most cases, will not be necessary if a pupil or teacher tests positive for Covid-19.

This is according to a document titled “Standard operating procedure for the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 in schools”, which was drawn up by the department of basic education.

The decision to close “will be school- and context-specific” and must be done according to departmental procedures.

A school where a pupil or staff members tested positive would be contacted by public health officials to identify people who had been in contact with the infected person.

“The health officials and relevant staff will conduct a risk-assessment and provide recommendations on the management of pupils and staff.”

School administrators were not allowed to close schools, and if they were closed they would still remain open for staff.

“This will allow educators to develop and deliver lessons and have access to teaching resources and materials remotely, thus maintaining continuity of teaching and learning,” the document states.

School management teams are urged to discourage pupils and staff from meeting at the homes of friends or at restaurants and shopping malls when schools are closed.

While pupils are at home, schools should implement e-learning plans and consult with district officials to see how face-to-face lessons could be converted into online lessons.