SA group from Turkey relieved to be back home
A group of 29 SA artists and musicians who were stranded in Turkey for two months and are now under mandatory quarantine have expressed relief and gratitude to those who played a role in getting them back home.
Speaking on behalf of the group on Sunday, Lundi Mlonyeni said the artists, many of them from Nelson Mandela Bay, were feeling relieved and excited and were partly in disbelief because getting back had seemed like such an impossible task...
