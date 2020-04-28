World

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | Week 4: Holding on to our humanity

By Graeme Hoskins, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller - 28 April 2020

In today’s episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s lockdown, we place under the  microscope the plight of our neighbours both locally and across our borders, and consider what happens to our humanity when we ignore the suffering of those around us.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

X