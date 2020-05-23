Tobacco industry makes people sick: Jessie Duarte backs Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma was also suspected to have been behind the government U-turn on the sale of tobacco products when the country moved to level four, after President Cyril Ramaphosa had initially announced that cigarettes would be sold.

As the minister of Cogta, Dlamini-Zuma is constitutionally empowered under the Disaster Management Act to sign off on the lockdown regulations.

But Duarte said attacks on Dlamini-Zuma were unwarranted.

“I wish to protest against the attack on minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by what is clearly a well orchestrated tobacco industry trying to make sure we are driven into a deeper crisis during a period when we are facing a health crisis that attacks people's respiratory organs,” said Duarte.

“Here is an industry who over years have exploited the health of many people across the world. And today they find it easy to chain up petitions and ask people to sign and believe that is how one removes a minister of state.”