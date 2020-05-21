Sihle Zikalala calls on KZN to show 'great hospitality' to Cuban doctors

Zikalala was speaking in Hilton, outside Pietermaritzburg, where he welcomed the doctors to the province.

The medics are part of a group of more than 200 Cubans who arrived in SA to fight the deadly virus. Zikalala said they would be deployed throughout the province.

“We know that whether you are working in a hut in rural Msinga or a clinic in an informal settlement or at Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hospital, that in every corner of our province you will feel at home. We know that in all the patients that you will treat, or people you will test, you will see yourselves in them, you will see their hopes and dreams. We know that your reward and fulfilment will be to save as many lives as possible.

“South Africa and our province cannot repay your efforts and sacrifices. We can only express our sincere gratitude for choosing to join our people in this fight against a virus that seeks to undermine all the gains we have achieved together over many decades,” he said.