Covid-19 costs eclipse Discovery Health’s hospital claims savings
Discovery Health, SA’s biggest medical-scheme administrator, says that savings from a huge drop in hospital claims during the national lockdown will not be enough to offset a surge in costs as the Covid-19 epidemic deepens.
Discovery Health administers 3.5-million of SA’s 8.9-million medical scheme members. It counts Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), the biggest open scheme in the country, as one of its 19 clients...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.