Covid-19 costs eclipse Discovery Health’s hospital claims savings

PREMIUM

Discovery Health, SA’s biggest medical-scheme administrator, says that savings from a huge drop in hospital claims during the national lockdown will not be enough to offset a surge in costs as the Covid-19 epidemic deepens.



Discovery Health administers 3.5-million of SA’s 8.9-million medical scheme members. It counts Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), the biggest open scheme in the country, as one of its 19 clients...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.