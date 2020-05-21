Car sales get off to a slow start

Mask-wearing shoppers haven’t descended on car dealers en masse, and the hand sanitisers and thermometers at the doors remain largely unused.

A week after dealerships were allowed to reopen their doors under revised level 4 lockdown conditions, we polled the motor industry to see how much pent-up demand there is for buying and servicing cars, and it’s been a slow start.

In terms of footfall at dealers, trade is still very subdued and buyers aren’t scrambling to test drive the latest models.

“We don’t anticipate a significant increase in footfall until alert level 3 is in place in all provinces,” says Mark Dommisse, chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

“We are still facing extremely difficult times, with activity far off the levels seen prior to lockdown … there has been some minor rollover from pre-lockdown in March, with dealers seeing a small number of finance applications filtering through since reopening.”