Taxi ban looms for Delft after five years of violence

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has declared his intention to ban all minibus taxi operations in Delft following years of fatal violence between rival operators.

He declared Delft a “high-risk area” for taxi violence this week, saying the situation has deteriorated to the point where the safety of passengers, operators and the public could no longer be guaranteed.

His decision follows five years of deadly conflict between the Delft/Cape Town Taxi Association (DTA) and the Seawater Taxi Association, which most recently led to the murder of a taxi operator on May 13 in a shooting incident that left five others seriously injured.

The public has until May 22 to submit written representations to the Western Cape department of transport and public works office in the Cape Town CBD, after which Madikizela said he could decide to institute several restrictions - including banning the two associations from operating and allowing other operators on their routes.