Police ministry 'not aware' of Kelly Khumalo's letter on Senzo Meyiwa murder

Police have responded to songstress Kelly Khumalo's claims that she sent them a letter regarding the death of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.

In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly spoke about the toll the investigation into Senzo's murder had taken on her. She also claimed to have written a letter to the police about the matter but allegedly had not received any response.

“Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written a letter to the police. No one has even bothered to answer me or say ‘Kelly we are doing something about this’.”