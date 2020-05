SA's Covid-19 deaths rise past 300, as confirmed cases total 17,200

SA's death toll from Covid-19 passed the 300 mark on Tuesday night, after 26 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the toll was now at 312. There were also 767 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 17,200.

The Western Cape still had a bulk of the overall cases, and accounted for 10,639 of the newly-confirmed cases.