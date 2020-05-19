Almost 11,000 HIV-positive patients in Gauteng have skipped ARV collection during lockdown

“Supply and transportation of medicines may be disrupted by flight cancellations and travel restrictions. The unavailability of medicines may lead to treatment interruption, which subsequently causes drug resistance and deterioration of patients’ health.

“Patients who do not comply with treatment remain vulnerable and may be susceptible to other opportunistic infections, the coronavirus being one of them,” the department said.

“Clinicians may have difficulty managing patients with unsuppressed viral loads caused by treatment interruption. Such patients may end up developing complications such as immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome and many other illnesses.”

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is one of the hospitals that is being used to treat coronavirus-positive patients in Gauteng.

The health department said because of this, it was forced to cancel or postpone 1,413 surgeries to make available beds for coronavirus patients in need.