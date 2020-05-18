Lawyers for Cradock Four push NPA for a decision on prosecutions

The Foundation for Human Rights (FHR), which has been actively involved in supporting the families of the Cradock Four, said the families have refused to give up their quest for justice and are determined to see justice done.

They want to ensure that those responsible for the murders who were not granted amnesty are held to account. In a statement on Monday, the foundation said the Cradock Four investigation docket went missing from the offices of the NPA nearly two years ago.

"During 2019 the FHR’s private investigator reconstructed the docket, which has been shared with the NPA and the SAPS. However, there has still been no decision by the NPA," it said.

Last week, CDH, which acts pro bono for the Cradock Four families, demanded in writing that the NPA investigate how the criminal docket went missing.

The firm said the opportunity to hold anyone accountable for one of the most notorious crimes committed in South African history fades with each passing day.