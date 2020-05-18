Bail opposed for man accused of killing Rowallan Park woman

A man accused of breaking into a Rowallan Park home, and killing an elderly woman during a scuffle that ensued, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the prosecution indicated that it was opposed to his release on bail.

Luthando Tana, 27, faces charges which include robbery and murder.

He was remanded in custody and his case postponed to Tuesday, when a date will be arranged for a formal bail application.

It is alleged that Tana, of Greenbushes, has previous convictions.

He is accused of breaking into the Maasdorp Street home of David and Martha Snyman during the morning of May 9.

A scuffle had allegedly ensued between Snyman and Tana at about 11.30am and when Martha went to investigate the noise, she was pushed back against the wall.

It is further alleged that the 83-year-old woman, who had been described as frail, hit her head during the incident and died on the scene.

Tana allegedly escaped with cellphones, jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was arrested on Friday after a tip-off.

Most of the stolen items, including Martha Snyman’s diamond ring, were recovered at a house in the Kuyga area.