PODCAST | A killer beside me: the murder of Taliep Petersen

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 15 May 2020
When we think about the term 'domestic violence', we usually picture a woman being abused, whether physically or emotionally, by her male partner. There is another side to this coin, though, and it’s one that is rarely ever discussed.

On December 16, 2006, SA lost one of its brightest stars in the arena of performing arts. Taliep Petersen was a hugely successful producer of critically acclaimed musicals and a musician in his own right. He was also a father and a husband.

Initially, Petersen's death appeared to be the result of a home invasion gone wrong, but soon an investigation would reveal that his murder had been initiated by someone far closer to home.

In episode 30, True Crime South Africa discusses the details of the crime that angered and saddened South Africa and delves into the behaviour and interactions that took Petersen's relationship down a very dark path.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

