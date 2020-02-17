PODCAST | Eight steps into the clutches of a monster — where is Tazné van Wyk?

Eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk left her home on Friday (7 February 2020). All she had to do was walk eight steps to a tuck shop almost next to her home.

She made it there, but somewhere in the eight steps back, with her lollipop in hand, she disappeared.

The Pink Ladies, a missing person’s activism organisation, released a poster shortly after to confirm Tazné’s kidnapping, and along with it was a photograph of the man who was believed to have snatched her.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa discusses Tazné’s shocking kidnapping and discusses the speculation about the man who is alleged to have taken her.

We also delve into the strange and tragic murder of Pietermaritzburg businesswoman and socialite Kavitha Nerputh who won a protection order against harassment and was found dead in her vehicle shortly after, as well as two other cases now being discussed in the media.

