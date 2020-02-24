PODCAST | Hiding in plain sight: are we allowing female sex offenders to hide?

In 2001, the world was introduced to Cezanne Visser, aka Advocate Barbie, as she belted out an off-key audition for singing competition SA Idols. What drew the country’s attention was the woman’s overt sexuality — EE-cup breasts, revealing outfits and long blonde hair, all perfectly curated by her lover and fellow advocate Dirk Prinsloo.

While the country followed the couple’s escapades with interest and their serious profession stood in stark contrast to their wild private life: behind the scenes something much more sinister was happening.

When the couple was arrested in 2002 and charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, as well as child pornography, the public realised a predator had been hiding behind the public persona.

In episode 21, True Crime South Africa discusses Advocate Barbie's crimes and the abuse and control she allegedly suffered at the hands of Prinsloo, who is yet to face justice in South Africa. Are we allowing female sex offenders to hide in plain sight due to our societal misconceptions about gender?

LISTEN TO THE STORY: