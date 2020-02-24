News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Hiding in plain sight: are we allowing female sex offenders to hide?

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 24 February 2020
Cezanne Visser
Cezanne Visser
Image:

In 2001, the world was introduced to Cezanne Visser, aka Advocate Barbie, as she belted out an off-key audition for singing competition SA Idols. What drew the country’s attention was the woman’s overt sexuality — EE-cup breasts, revealing outfits and long blonde hair, all perfectly curated by her lover and fellow advocate Dirk Prinsloo. 

While the country followed the couple’s escapades with interest and their serious profession stood in stark contrast to their wild private life: behind the scenes something much more sinister was happening.

When the couple was arrested in 2002 and charged with 11 counts of sexual assault, as well as child pornography, the public realised a predator had been hiding behind the public persona.

In episode 21, True Crime South Africa discusses Advocate Barbie's crimes and the abuse and control she allegedly suffered at the hands of Prinsloo, who is yet to face justice in South Africa. Are we allowing female sex offenders to hide in plain sight due to our societal misconceptions about gender?   

LISTEN TO THE STORY: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Eight steps into the clutches of a monster — where is Tazné van Wyk?

Eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk left her home on Friday (7 February 2020). All she had to do was walk eight steps to a tuck shop almost next to her ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | Slaughter of innocence - Flippie Venter's story

In 2004, Flippie Venter was on a peacekeeping mission in Burundi when he was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old sex ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, Morné Harmse went on a rampage, taking one innocent ...
News
3 months ago

PODCAST | DNA solves 12-year-old cold case

This week in True Crime SA’s Spotlight minisode we reveal the details behind a 12-year-old cold case that was recently solved through the hard work ...
News
3 months ago

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Red Location Museum thrown a lifeline

Most Read

X