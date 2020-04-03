News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 03 April 2020
Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see his 14-year-old son Connor Isaacs alive.
Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see his 14-year-old son Connor Isaacs alive.
Image: Supplied

Listen to the story: 

On March 27 2019, 14-year-old Connor Isaacs was getting ready to spend the day playing Xbox in his room. He and his dad had just moved to a safer neighbourhood so that Connor would be able to spend his school holidays at home while his dad worked.

Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see Connor alive. Sometime between when his dad left and 6.30pm when he arrived home, Connor was accosted in his bedroom and brutally murdered.

One year later the investigation continues and though we are so close to justice for Connor, investigators need eyewitnesses to talk about what they saw in Glenhaven, Bellville South, that day.

In episode 24, True Crime SA discusses this disturbing case. We talk to Connor’s parents and their private investigator, Noel Pratten, in the hope that our discussions can help move this case forward and get #justiceforconnor 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

PODCAST | Hiding in plain sight: are we allowing female sex offenders to hide?

True Crime South Africa discusses Cezanne Visser's crimes and the abuse and control she allegedly suffered at the hands of Dirk Prinsloo
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Eight steps into the clutches of a monster — where is Tazné van Wyk?

Eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk left her home on Friday (7 February 2020). All she had to do was walk eight steps to a tuck shop almost next to her ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Slaughter of innocence - Flippie Venter's story

In 2004, Flippie Venter was on a peacekeeping mission in Burundi when he was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old sex ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | True Crime SA shines a spotlight on gender-based violence

This week True Crime South Africa dedicates its Spotlight minisode to the fight against gender-based violence.
News
4 months ago

Latest Videos

Inside Livingstone’s corona unit
Nelson Mandela Bay kids give their take on ‘purple party pooper’

Most Read

X