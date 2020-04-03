PODCAST | Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

On March 27 2019, 14-year-old Connor Isaacs was getting ready to spend the day playing Xbox in his room. He and his dad had just moved to a safer neighbourhood so that Connor would be able to spend his school holidays at home while his dad worked.

Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see Connor alive. Sometime between when his dad left and 6.30pm when he arrived home, Connor was accosted in his bedroom and brutally murdered.

One year later the investigation continues and though we are so close to justice for Connor, investigators need eyewitnesses to talk about what they saw in Glenhaven, Bellville South, that day.

In episode 24, True Crime SA discusses this disturbing case. We talk to Connor’s parents and their private investigator, Noel Pratten, in the hope that our discussions can help move this case forward and get #justiceforconnor

(24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447)

Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor