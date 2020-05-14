Hawks uncover perlemoen worth nearly R1m at Cape Town facility
Three people were arrested after the Hawks uncovered a perlemoen processing facility in Cape Town.
The Hawks carried out the sting operation on Tuesday, together with officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said freshly cooked and dried perlemoen worth more than R972,000 was seized from the property in Montague Gardens.
Perlemoen processing equipment, communication equipment, a computer and a vehicle were also seized.
Three suspects, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested and are due appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.