Hawks uncover perlemoen worth nearly R1m at Cape Town facility

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 May 2020
Freshly cooked and dried abalone worth over R972,000 was seized from the property.
Image: Saps

Three people were arrested after the Hawks uncovered a perlemoen processing facility in Cape Town.

The Hawks carried out the sting operation on Tuesday, together with officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said freshly cooked and dried perlemoen worth more than R972,000 was seized from the property in Montague Gardens.

Perlemoen processing equipment, communication equipment, a computer and a vehicle were also seized.

Three suspects, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested and are due appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.

