This could be the reason Covid-19 is particularly dangerous for the elderly

Experts in human ageing believe they have found a reason Covid-19 is particularly damaging and virulent among older people.

A group of tiny ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules that should attack the virus when it tries to infect the body are diminished with age and chronic health problems, say two doctors at the Centre for Healthy Aging at Augusta University in the US.

They think this decrease helps to explain why older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are vulnerable populations.