Department praised for prompt payment of relief benefits

The Metair group, which consists of a number of companies including Smiths Manufacturing and First National Batteries, expressed appreciation for the department’s efforts in paying over the relief benefits.

Human resources director Paul Vermaak said: “I can assure you that Metair is appreciative of your department’s efforts starting with day one and had it not been for the constant support of your department of the individuals in the respective subsidiaries, our employees could have been affected detrimentally.”

Metair subsidiaries were able to pay almost 7,000 employees Ters benefits for April.

The company also confirmed that all monies received were paid over to the employees.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping paid tribute to the fund’s employees and their commitment to being change agents and a force for good during the pandemic.

“We have been at the receiving end of some of the vitriolic [attacks] and I am happy that our colleagues have kept their eyes on the ball and delivered for most of the time,” Maruping said.

He urged companies that had not provided the UIF with all the pertinent details to do so in order that a further 503,629 workers could benefit from more than R2bn the department was ready to pay as soon as details were furnished.

“Taking into account that each breadwinner takes care of at least nine others, this means that millions of beneficiaries have been placed in an undesirable position and have been denied what, by law, should be relief benefits at this time,” he said.

In addition, there are 22,781 workers who have also not received their monies because their accounts have failed bank verification. As soon as correct details are furnished, the benefits will be paid over.

More than R100m has been held back pending correct details.