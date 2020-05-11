WATCH | 'Let me explain': man stuck in window begs for help after 'housebreaking' goes wrong

Lockdown took on a whole new meaning for a man who found himself dangling upside down and trapped in a window while allegedly trying to break into a house in Klerksdorp, North West.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident, which was captured on video, happened in the early hours of Saturday.

In the video, the suspect can be seen with his head down and wearing a blue sweater. He struggles to release himself from the window, leaving blood stains on the wall from his hand while crying out in pain.