11 warders and four more inmates test positive for Covid-19

The correctional services department has recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases.

Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo said 10 of the cases emanated from the Eastern Cape, while five were from the Western Cape.

Of the 15 who tested positive, 11 were officials and four were inmates, Nxumalo said.

The number of positive cases in SA's correctional facilities is 213, and the number of recoveries is 91.

The total breakdown of cases according to provinces:

Eastern Cape - 125

Officials - 50

Inmates - 75

The province has 59 recoveries and two deaths.

Officials - 67

Inmates – 5

The province recorded 30 recoveries and one death.

Officials - 2

There is one recovery in the province.

Officials - 4

Inmates - 9

One official at the head office has tested positive.

On Sunday, Nxumalo said measures to contain any further spread of the virus had been put in place.