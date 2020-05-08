Bhisho embarks on disinfection campaign as it braces for return of staff

The Eastern Cape provincial government has embarked on the disinfection of all offices, schools and clinics as it prepares for workers and pupils to go back to work and schools — soon.

Offices in Bhisho are being cleaned and disinfected, director-general Mbulelo Sogoni said, indicating the deep cleaning will continue until May 31.

Sogoni said the provincial government still had to review its risk assessment, health and safety policies, develop a Covid-19-ready workplace plan and resource all state premises to be Covid-19-ready, before any decent operations could return to normal in Bhisho and all other provincial government premises across the province.

Sogoni said operations at all their offices would not return to normal any time soon.

He said employees would return to office only once all Covid-19 safety regulations were fully adhered to.